ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The best of German food and beer will be found in St. Louis as it hosts Oktoberfest in 2019.
The North American Society of German Culture and Heritage announced today Oktoberfest will be be in St. Louis October 4 through October 6. The event will take place at the Soldiers Memorial Park on Chestnut St.
The event will be family-friendly and will feature award-winning brewers of German-style beer. It will include games and rides for guests of all ages. The main event will be in a large tent filled with Bavarian decorations.
“We want to bring the Munich Oktoberfest experience to this side of the pond,” Board President Martin Howell said in a statement. “We evaluated a number of host cities from Washington, D.C. to Seattle, but St. Louis’ deeply-rooted German history and central Midwest location made it the perfect destination for our premium event. St. Louis is also located within the German Triangle, an area defined by the points of Milwaukee to the north, St. Louis to the southwest, and Cincinnati to the southeast.”
The organization named Jared Opsal of St. Louis to take charge of hosting the three-day festival next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.