ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - New details are emerging about the agreement the XFL struck with the St. Louis Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Last week, the league announced that St. Louis would be one of eight cities to receive a franchise. Play is scheduled to start in 2020.
Five home games per season will be played at the Dome at America’s Center. Each nets a $100,000 payment to St. Louis City.
The $100,000 is on top of a $250,000 down payment from the XFL.
The league will receive 100 percent of the ticket sales, minus taxes. However, the city will receive 100 percent of all revenue from concession and catering sales.
The contract runs for three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.