ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With the pandemic limiting those popular mall visits with Santa where kids tell him their wishes, the traditional letter to Santa may be more important than ever.
But Santa has a tough time answering every single letter himself.
That’s why he teamed up with the United States Postal Service and elves around the country to fulfill those wishes. A new film, “Dear Santa,” takes a closer look at the massive operation. The film’s director and writer, Dana Nachman, recently spoke to News 4 about the movie that debuted Friday.
The film will air at Plaza Frontenac Cinema and other select theaters. Viwers can also watch it on some video on demand services like Amazon.
To get involved with Operation Santa, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.