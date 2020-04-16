KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Graduation for Kirkwood High School was originally scheduled for May 9th at Chaifetz Arena, but was forced to be rescheduled because of safety concerns as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kirkwood School District announced two alternative dates, June 20 and July 11th.
"Were not going to put people in danger certainly. But at some point in time we're going to have some sort of celebration," said Jeff Townsend, the senior grade level principal at Kirkwood High.
Townsend said a number of ceremonies and banquets are on hold because of stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines. If the graduation ceremony or any other events are held, Townsend said they'll follow all the current local and CDC guidelines to keep attendees safe.
He said there's been talk of possibly holding the graduation outside at the high school, but all plans are still up in the air.
A check of other area school districts found many of booked venues, but several are waiting to make decisions on when graduation ceremonies are held and what, if any, restrictions will be imposed.
