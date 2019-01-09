ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis’ fight with crime is well known but new data promises the city is turning a corner.
While some neighborhoods saw spikes from 2017 to 2018, most saw major decreases in crime and citywide, crime is down.
The Shaw neighborhood in south St. Louis is one example of a place where crime decreased by almost half.
Part of that reason could be because residents formed a Neighborhood Ownership Model (NOM), a collaborative program between residents, police and the Circuit Attorney’s Office.
“We don’t want to complain, we want to help and move forward, we want to work together as a community,” said Dan Powell, the president of the Shaw NOM.
The group was started after an alarming number of carjackings in 2017. As an organization, they provide training for residents to help curb the most common crimes which are theft and robberies.
They hope to continue growing the organization while also collaborating with nearby NOMs.
“The more we can collaborate with other neighborhoods the better. We don’t want to just push crime out of our neighborhood into someone else’s,” said Powell.
To take a look at the crime numbers in your neighborhood, click here.
