ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Memorial Day holiday weekend was the first time the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's new "Summer Cruising Detail" and "Summer Violence Detail" were fully deployed to combat cruising and violent crime downtown, including on Washington Avenue.

WANTED: Surveillance pics released of suspects accused of dancing on police car on Washington Ave. St. Louis police have released surveillance videos of suspects who they say danced on top of a police car and damage it on Washington Avenue early Sunday morning.

"Friday night was a little bit quieter we noticed. But overall, I think every night's been loud with their burnouts and racing on Tucker," said Esteban Cabrera, who lives on Washington Avenue.

On a recent weekend, social media videos show large crowds gathering outside on Washington Avenue in the early hours of a Sunday morning as bars were closing. Shots were fired and social media videos showed people dancing in the street and several standing and jumping on top of a SLMPD vehicle.

Last week, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones released a public safety plan to combat the chaotic incidents on Washington Avenue. The cruising detail will primarily focus on weekends and the summer violence detail will be used from midweek through the weekend.

"I think it will take a little bit of time, but we're certainly hopeful that we drive some of the violence out in a much quicker manner. Obviously some of the cruising and the drag racing and things like that may take a little bit longer," said Capt. Ben Feig with SLMPD.

Business owners say a larger police presence is needed to be a deterrent to crime. Sebastian Montes is co-owner of El Burro Loco Mexican restaurant.

"We see accidents happening left and right. Crime happening left and right," he said.

Police say they'll be adjusting the new crime units as they go, but have plans for a greater police presence in the most troubled areas.

"Those chronic nuisance areas, and then we'll be addressing those with some of our fixed posts. So those officers that stay kind of within those geographical boundaries for their entire shift," said Capt. Feig.

Sheriff Vernon Betts said starting in June, his office will have 10 two-man teams on foot patrols covering Washington Avenue from the Eads Bridge to 14th Street on weekend nights.