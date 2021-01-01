NEW YORK (CBS News) -- COVID-19 has killed more than 347,000 Americans.
So far, more than 20 million in the U.S. Have contracted the virus, nearly a quarter of the world's total.
Now, a new strain of the coronavirus has been discovered in a third state.
The new, apparently more contagious strain of the coronavirus has been found in Florida, in a man in his twenties who had no history of travel.
First seen in the UK, the strain was detected in Colorado and California earlier this week.
