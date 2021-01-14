CARBONDALE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A new variant of the COVID-19 virus that is specific and dominant in the United States has been discovered by a team led by researchers from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
An article detailing discovery, , “Emergence and Evolution of a Prevalent New SARS-CoV-2 Variant in the United States,” was submitted on Monday, Jan. 11, to BioRxiv. According to SIU, Keith Gagnon, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the university, said the work to uncover the U.S.-specific variant was uncovered at his lab.
The U.S. variant’s earliest appearance has been traced to Texas in May, according to SIU. Since then, the variant has reportedly acquired two new mutations in the protein that demonstrate its ongoing evolution.
Other COVID-19 variants have been found in the United Kingdom and South Africa.
Gagnon said it is unclear how the newly discovered variant might impact COVID-19 vaccines effectiveness.
