ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new COVID-19 treatment aimed at decreasing hospitalizations and preventing deaths is becoming more widely used in the St. Louis area. The treatment, called monoclonal antibody therapy has been used on over 500 patients in St. Louis and is offered at four BJC locations.

Missouri reports first case of UK COVID-19 variant Missouri heath officials announced the first confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, the one first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020.

The therapy is primarily for high-risk patients with a greater likelihood of becoming hospitalized from the virus. Diane Salmo contracted COVID-19 last month. The 55-year-old has diabetes, asthma and a compromised immune system.

“My whole thought was what can I do to treat my symptoms? And bypass an admission to the hospital or any long-term effects of COVID,” Salmo said.

Salmo received the monoclonal antibody treatment the day after she tested positive for COVID-19. The treatment is a one-hour infusion and then patients are monitored for another 60 minutes for a potential reaction. The treatment prevents the virus from multiplying.

Dr. Maya Jerath is co-leading the monoclonal antibody treatment at BJC and said patients 65 and older or those with comorbidities like obesity, heart disease and compromised immune system see the biggest benefits. If treated early, Jerath said monoclonal antibodies can reduce hospitalizations by 70%.

“We think you need to treat about 16 patients to keep one out of the hospital so the more people we can treat the more people we can keep out of the hospital,” Jerath said.

Dr. Kenneth Remy is a physician scientist at BJC and works with COVID-19 patients. He said early studies are showing the therapy protects against certain variants of the virus, first originated in the U.K. and South Africa. Saturday, Missouri reported its first case of the U.K. variant in an adult from Marion County in the northeastern side of the state.

“To be honest with you, I suspect we may even hit another peak in the upcoming months of this virus and I think this will be pivotal to saving lives,” Remy said.

Almost a month after Salmo’s diagnosis she said she’s feeling back to normal and counting down the days until she can hug her family again; a milestone that may not have been possible if it weren’t for the therapy. “It could save you time from being in the hospital and could even save your life and that’s what is amazing,” Salmo said.

According to doctors, the key is to receive the treatment within days of testing positive for COVID-19. IF you’re interested, contact your primary care physician.