New COVID-19 testing site to open in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Illinois state senator and a state representative announced the opening of a new COVID-19 testing site in East St. Louis.
Senator Christopher Bell (D) and Representative LaToya Greenwood (D) said three testing locations will open in partnership with the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation system in the Metro East region. The sites will offer 470 swabs per day.
“This pandemic has exposed the harsh and grim reality of subpar healthcare that has led to glaring comorbidity rates for citizens residing in impoverished communities, particularly for African Americans," Belt said. "Access to quality healthcare must be a right of every single person in this country, no matter what their socioeconomic status or zip code."
The site in East St. Louis will be at Windsor Health Center at 100 N. 8th Street and opens on Monday.
COVID-19 cases in Illinois reached 19,185 and 681 patients have died as of Saturday.
