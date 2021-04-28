ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Saint Louis University is enrolling participants in a clinic trial to study if people with severe allergic reactions are at increased risk from the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
Study participants will be randomly assigned to receive either the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna vaccine or a placebo followed by a vaccine. Each participant will receive a full two-dose course of either vaccine. Allergists will be at the site to recognize and treat anaphylaxis and participants will be observed for at least 90 minutes after each injection.
The university is one of about 30 sites participating in the clinic trial. People who are interested in learning more about the study can call SLU's Center for Vaccine Development at 314-977-6333 to learn more.
