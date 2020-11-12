CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - County Executive Dr. Sam Page will announce new COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County Friday.
County Executive Sam Page will make a series of announcements on new restrictions that will be put in place in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, his office said.
A total shutdown is not likely to be on the table, a spokesman said, but the measures will entail restrictions on capacity.
“I am deeply concerned that not everyone is taking personal responsibility in following public health orders,” said Dr. Page. “Our hospitals are filling up, our health workers are overwhelmed and exhausted and we continue to break records daily in the number of new cases and in the number of patients our hospitals are tending to. Everybody needs to be all-in if we are going to get control of this virus.”
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city is considering a similar move.
"Everything is on the table - and we're [City and County leaders] trying to work together - to put measures in place that we think people will follow to a large extent...I think we all need to stay home more," Krewson said Wednesday.
The restrictions in St. Louis County would not apply to schools, but many local districts have decided to scale back in-person learning. Some have temporarily shifted to virtual learning entirely.
