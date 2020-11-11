CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - New COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County could be announced as soon as Thursday, a spokesman for County Executive Sam Page said.
The restrictions are being considered as the number of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area continues to rise and hospitalizations surge. Wednesday, the number of coronavirus patients admitted to St. Louis-area hospitals hit a new record. Illinois also set a single-day record for COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
A total shutdown is not likely to be on the table, a spokesman said, but the measures will entail restrictions on capacity.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city is considering a similar move.
"Everything is on the table - and we're [City and County leaders] trying to work together - to put measures in place that we think people will follow to a large extent ... I think we all need to stay home more," Krewson said Wednesday.
The restrictions in St. Louis County would not apply to schools, but many local districts have decided to scale back in-person learning. Some have temporarily shifted to virtual learning entirely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.