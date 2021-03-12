White House: $1,400 stimulus checks may arrive as soon as this weekend The White House says the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans funded by the American Rescue Plan will start showing up in bank accounts as early as this weekend.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A lot of people have questions about the new stimulus checks and a local financial planner says this package includes even more COVID-19 relief.

"We want to make sure they get the relief that they need," Evan Sowers with the Central Trust Company said.

If you have a local business, the economic development team in St. Louis has set up a list of resources to help navigate the pandemic. Click here for the list.

"Over the last 11 months $660 billion has been issued in paycheck protection loans that are forgivable," Sowers said. "The recent bill added another $7.25 billion on top of that."

The bill also extends unemployment benefits at $300 a week.