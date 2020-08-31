ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County will release new data later this week for residents to see how COVID-19 is impacting children in public and private schools.
County Executive Sam Page held a news conference Monday morning and said the county and St. Louis County Department of Health have been gathering data points for public and private schools to use as they work towards a return to in-school education.
Page says he expects the public to see the new data on the county’s coronavirus website
later this week.
The county has had 75 new COVID-19 cases in schools. 40 different schools are involved, either for having a case, or being in close contact.
He also talked about the county's restrictions on local businesses, which have been in place for one month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.