ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton has had quite a first month on the job between COVID-19 and the ongoing protests.
Barton, who became the first female St. Louis County Police Chief on May 1, is leading the department through a time of uncertainty and unrest.
Barton said over the last week commanders in the department have met with peaceful protest organizers, and she described the department’s approach as "hands off" when it comes to the peaceful protests.
Barton's been with the department since 1978, and now as chief, she says the biggest surprise so far is that they're back in Ferguson.
"I'd like to think we've made really positive steps forward in building bridges in the community and I'd hoped that this would help us move forward in these areas,” the chief said. “But then again you can't plan for that and I think it's a continuous moving forward and continue to have dialogs, meeting with people, and I'm hoping that the ground we have gained has not been lost.”
Barton said she watched the video of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on George Floyd's neck, calling it tragedy.
“I think what happened to Mr. Floyd was a terrible tragedy, both for Mr. Floyd and his family, the city of Minneapolis and the nation as a whole,” she said, adding that what has happened in the following week has been difficult to watch. “People’s voice in non-violent peaceful protests about social injustice, about racial in justice, was overshadowed by the violence and acts of destruction and looting and burning of our cities. I think it's become a terrible tragedy for our entire nation.”
In discussing the video showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, she did opt not to say whether she would have fired the officers involved.
“I make it a point never to comment on other police departments and other police departments’ practices, but I would say that every officer, just like every citizen of the United States, is entitled to due process,” she said. “So that mayor’s and chief's decision to fire those officers is what they deemed was the best decision and I really won't comment on what they would have or should have done, because I wouldn't want somebody coming in and commenting on what I did."
