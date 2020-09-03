ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Help is available for minority-owned businesses in St. Louis.
The non-profit Grind + Growth wants to help business owners beat the odds that show 22 percent of small businesses failing in their first year.
The goal of Grind + Growth is to offer minority businesses and entrepreneurs the resources, contacts and knowledge to succeed.
The nonprofit recently acquired 2,800 square feet of office space in Tower Grove Heights in south St. Louis to be used as a hub where minority entrepreneurs can rent office space and meet other start-up owners and potential investors.
Office space, or even just a desk, is available to rent, with monthly membership plans starting at $100.
Social distancing and proper COVID-19 precautions are being taken at the facility.
For more information visit the non-profit's website here, email them at contact@grindplusgrowth.com, or call (314) 553-9841
