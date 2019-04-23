NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A new medical facility will open its doors in north St. Louis County -- giving the community something they didn't have.
A Cardinal Glennon Children's hospital will cut the ribbon Tuesday on the first and only pediatric health care center. It will be located on Pershall Road just off Interstate 270 and Washington-Elizabeth.
Officials who spoke with News 4 say they believe" its a very kid friendly space for young and older kids...really brings a different view for a patient care environment."
The hospital posted videos showing just how significant the 15,000 square foot facility will be for the area.
