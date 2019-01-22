ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Residents in north St. Louis County will get their choice of Chick-fil-A locations starting next month.
The franchise is opening two new restaurants on January 31.
One will be located at 12450 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, the other will be at 3155 North Highway 67 in Florissant.
Both locations are holding a First 100 Campout to promote the grand opening, where customers can camp overnight in the restaurant’s parking lot, and the first 100 customers will be awarded free Chick-fil-A for a year.
That promotion begins on Wednesday at 6 a.m. and both locations will open at 6:30 a.m. Thursday the 31.
