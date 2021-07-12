LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Prosecutors in Lincoln County plan to announce new charges have been filed against Pamela Hupp during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Wood did not say what the charges are, but he plans to launch an investigation into “potential prosecutorial and police misconduct in the Betsy Faria” case. Faria’s unsolved murder was examined again by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis in 2019. Faria was stabbed 55 times in February 2011, soon after Hupp became beneficiary of Faria's $150,000 life insurance policy. She became a key figure in the case but previously denied killing the woman to investigators.

The Faria killing was "a high-profile case," Lincoln County Sheriff's Department Lt. Andy Binder said in a 2019 interview. "There's a bunch of public scrutiny going on regarding it, so we're going to look at it again."

At the time, it was the latest development in a string of events including Faria's husband, Russ Faria, being convicted in the killing in 2013. The conviction was overturned and Russ Faria was acquitted at retrial in 2015. He pointed suspicion at Hupp during his criminal trials and in a lawsuit against Lincoln County officials.

One year later, Hupp was back in the headlines in connection to the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger in another county. She entered an Alford plea on a first-degree murder charge. The plea wasn't an admission of guilt but conceded that evidence existed for a conviction. She was later sentenced in to life in prison without parole.

Hupp initially claimed she killed Gumpenberger in self-defense when he tried to kidnap her on Aug. 16, 2016. St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Hupp killed Gumpenberger as part of a complicated plot to distract from the potential re-investigation of Faria's death. She originally told police that she got out of her car on her driveway in O'Fallon, Missouri, and Gumpenberger pulled a knife and demanded she take him to a bank "to get Russ's money." That was an apparent reference to the insurance money she collected from Betsy Faria's death.

The new charges against Hupp will be announced at 2 p.m. and News 4 learned Russ Faria will be in attendance.