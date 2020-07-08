ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday night CBS premieres a new reality show it taped before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tough as Nails is honoring essential workers across the country at a time when they have been most important. As an added bonus, one of the 12 contestants if from St. Louis.
