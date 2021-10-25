(KMOV.com) — If you watched the Monday morning press conference during which the St. Louis Cardinals announced Oliver “Oli” Marmol as the 51st manager in the history of the franchise, there’s a good chance you saw in Oli what the Cardinals see in Oli.
At just 35 years old, the former sixth-round MLB draft pick and Cardinals minor leaguer has already soaked up enough baseball knowledge and experience on the coaching side to have been immediately considered the front-runner for the job—perhaps even before it officially became available.
“Obviously that was not what was driving us to make this decision in terms of the change in manager,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday. “But knowing that Oli was an internal candidate, he’d give you some level of confidence that you could move forward without taking a step backwards.”
But how does it track that the front office who offered the vague explanation of “philosophical differences” with Mike Shildt could turn around and hire as his replacement the most-trusted confidant from the previous manager’s coaching staff?
The notion that Mo and Co. simply sought a front office stooge—a ‘yes man’—for the field manager gig had become a popular one in the days since the bewildering presser that announced Shildt’s firing. Mozeliak did his best to address it on Monday’s Zoom.
“I think that’s being unfairly mischaracterized, for sure,” Mozeliak said. “When you look at our front office, do we try to be progressive? Yes. Do we try to use current tools that are available to make our decisions? Yes. But I also feel, and I think Oli could attest to this, that we do give the clubhouse some autonomy in how they think about decisions and ultimately how they make decisions. I think that narrative that we’ve been reading a lot about or hearing a lot about is not accurate. I know that we’ve been a little vague on the details of this. But this is really about Oli. I think this is an exciting day for the Cardinals and I really want to embrace that moment.”
It was an uncomfortable backdrop for what Mozeliak stressed should be a celebratory day for the organization. With poise and command of his words Monday, Marmol was a tremendous help in setting that desired positive and forward-facing tone for the festivities.
While it’s understandable for Mozeliak to want to refute the ‘yes man’ concept, it’s far more impactful and convincing for Oli to do it—particularly considering the sincerity and clarity he offered in doing so.
Over his decade-long ascent up the coaching ladder of the St. Louis organization, the newest and youngest manager in Major League Baseball has developed into a bona fide leader and communicator. During Monday’s presser, Marmol established his thorough vision for the role of a modern baseball manager with a thoughtful description that doesn’t exactly mesh with the growing narrative surrounding his new post.
“I think at times there’s a misunderstanding as to the newer managers, or you read about what that looks like when it comes to just saying yes to the front office,” Marmol said. “It’s a matter of being collaborative with the resources that are at hand. It’s a matter of being collaborative with the departments that are continuing to grow within each organization.”
“When you look at what that could look like if there’s true synergy between the front office, the baseball development department and your on-field staff, there’s an opportunity to do a couple of things,” Marmol continued. “It’s being able to understand why you’re acquiring certain players. How to best use those players... And then understanding, as well, how to implement some feedback loops to make sure that there’s accountability to your decision-making, right? There’s just so much information at hand that can be used. And when you work in a collaborative manner with your front office and your analytics analytics department, it allows you to get feedback on ‘Are the decisions you’re making sustainable over 162 (games)?’
“So it’s more a collaborative mindset with how managers are operating today as opposed to 10, 15 years ago.”
Now, that’s how you win a press conference. It’s that level of insight into Marmol’s vision for the role that would have been beneficial for Mozeliak to have outlined more clearly in his stonewalling explanation on the Shildt dismissal. Because after hearing Marmol articulate his own philosophies, it’s clear to see the ways in which they align with those of the Cardinals front office.
In hearing Marmol’s introductory presser, it was natural to wonder whether the Cardinals simply didn’t want good to get in the way of great when it came to their manager position.
Now, it would be revisionist history to suggest the Cardinals had long plotted to fire Shildt specifically to replace him with his bench coach. That order of operations isn’t exactly how it went down. Mozeliak described Monday that even as recently as his plane flight back to St. Louis from the wild card game loss in Los Angeles, he didn’t expect he would be orchestrating a change in managers this off-season. But with the growing belief within the organization that Marmol was an MLB manager waiting to happen, the Cardinals didn’t exactly have to strain their eyes during their managerial ‘search’ over the past couple of weeks.
In his opening statement Monday, Mozeliak briefly detoured from discussing Marmol’s credentials to offer another attempt at clearing up the confusion surrounding Shildt’s ouster. Acknowledging that his first stab at explaining the club’s thought process was “a bit vague,” Mozeliak endeavored to “give some details behind” the decision.
After teeing himself up to provide some details, what followed from Mozeliak curiously lacked much in the way of actual details. His prepared statement did contain the line “We had internal issues we felt we could not resolve.”
It’s not much, but it might shed a smidge more light on the severity of the philosophical differences that had developed between Shildt and the front office despite the former’s success in guiding the franchise to success on the field.
In the end, the reasons for Shildt’s dismissal—and the team’s efforts to keep those details under wraps—will fade away as the Marmol era gets underway. Whatever the reason, the Cardinals no longer felt they had that unified front with Mike Shildt. Fortunately for the team, Oli Marmol, the first person of color to serve as the Cardinals manager in the team’s history, appears ready to step up and be the bridge to carry the team toward its goals moving forward.
“Oli is going to have his own voice,” Mozeliak said. “He’s going to be able to put his own fingerprints on this. Ultimately, you hope and expect that he learned to do things in his own way and one that he has a lot of confidence in... Oli learned a lot, he saw a lot, and now he has an opportunity to grow from that.”
The degree of influence from upstairs upon what takes place on the field will surely remain a hot topic among Cardinals fans. In a dazzling first showing on Monday, the new Cardinals manager indicated his comfort that such involvement is more about integrated collaboration as opposed to the viewpoint that of nefarious meddling of the bogeyman number-crunchers.
As for the nature of those goals, Marmol didn’t shy away from establishing a specific and significant expectation of greatness for the Cardinals heading into 2022.
“We will prepare in a way to take our shot at a championship,” Marmol said. “Anything less than that will be a disappointment.”
