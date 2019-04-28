ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A different type of traffic jam will hit the interstates Sunday night into Monday morning on area highways.
Boeing is moving one of its newest jets from its facility near Lambert Airport to MidAmerica Airport near Mascoutah, Illinois.
The transport carrying the jet will be travelling 5 to 10 miles per hour.
It will travel north on 367 across the Clark Bridge in Alton then south to MidAmerica Airport.
Officials said there will be temporary road closures in Edwardsville, Marine and Lebanon as the jet moves through.
It's expected to arrive at the airport by Monday morning.
