MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Lawmakers from the Missouri State House of Representatives and Senate have pre-filed five new traffic safety bills.
Missouri is one of only two states that currently does not have a ban on texting and driving for all ages. The current law only bans those 21 and under from texting and driving.
More than 100 people have been killed each year since 2015 due to distracted driving crashes in Missouri, according to data from the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety.
The bills are expected to be introduced during the 2022 legislative session.
