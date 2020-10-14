ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --The Public Safety Committee of the Board of Aldermen in St. Louis City unanimously passed Board Bill 114 out of committee Wednesday. The bill is for the Justice for St. Louis Families Fund legislation, which allocates $2 million in rewards for arrests of murderers in St. Louis City.
“It’s another tool in our toolbox to help with the violent crime issue in our City,” said Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. “We cannot continue to let murderers, especially child murderers, walk the streets of St. Louis. We know there are people out there that have information. The goal is to get justice for grieving families and break the cycle of violence in St. Louis.”
As of October 12, the city has seen 210 homicides, compared to 194 last year, putting Missouri on track to its deadliest year on record.
The bill creates a fund strictly for rewards for tips received via the CrimeStoppers anonymous crime tip hotline. CrimeStoppers usually rewards a range from $1,000 to $5,000. The fund will be used to give $10,000 instead for information leading to the arrest of anyone who committed a murder in the city and $15,000 for the arrest and capture of anyone who has murdered a child under 17.
“Gun violence is our original health care crisis in the City," Reed said. "We cannot lose focus on fighting this crisis."
The $2,000,000 will be transferred from the City’s emergency reserves account fund to set up and establish this fund. These funds will work in conjunction with previous initiatives led by Reed to work to reduce violence in St. Louis, including additional funding for youth programs, rec center repairs and the establishment of Cure Violence.
The bill needs two more votes before heading to the Mayor’s desk. Officials said the final vote is expected on Friday, November 6.
The city adopted this bill format from Omaha city leaders. In their initiative, they increased their CrimeStoppers reward amount to $25,000 and their solve rate jumped from 60% to 90%.
City leaders will get a bi-annual update from the Director of Public Safety on if this initiative shows any progress before deciding if they’ll continue it for another year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.