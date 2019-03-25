ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The group Better Together will file a new petition to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County.
The new version erases a measure that would have St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger be the Metro Mayor 2024, a position that would not have required an election.
Instead, the new proposal requires an election to be held in November 2022.
Better Together told News 4 the new plan has nothing to do with the federal investigation into St. Louis County government.
Better Together’s merger plan hinges on Missouri voters approving it in a statewide vote.
