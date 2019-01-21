NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Better Family Life hosted the opening of the Save Our Sons Community Outreach Center on Monday.
The center is located on Aubert near N. Kingshighway and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Leaders in both organizations say it marks the first major collaboration to address problems within what St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden calls the “crime rectangle.”
“We’re going to come with a porch light campaign, specifically in Hayden’s rectangle. We’re gonna work with Ameren, we’re gonna work with the chief and get light bulbs donated. Our outreach workers are gonna ask everyone to flip their light switch on at night,” said James Clark with Better Family Life.
Clark said the goal is to go back to having the church be the focal point of neighborhoods.
Better Family Life will also continue to have clean sweep events, warrant forgiveness events and work with youth at its de-escalation centers.
