PACIFIC, Mo, (KMOV.com) -- Just days after a bear was tranquilized in a Brentwood neighborhood, another bear was spotted in Pacific, Mo. Tuesday morning.
Matt Nicol's father woke up to an unusual sight in his backyard. A bear was seen climbing the tree behind his home on Franklin Street near 1st Street. Several residents have reported bear sightings near a gas station on 1st Street. On Sunday, another bear was found in a tree near the intersection of Clayton and Linden in Richmond Heights. It was tranquilized, and firefighters from Clayton and Richmond Heights were able to get the bear down and into a cage.
For the first time ever, Missouri will have a black bear hunting season after the conservation commission recently approved plans. Hunting will be allowed in parts of southern Missouri, in three “bear management zones.”
