ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The owners of Wheelhouse will team up with chef Ben Welch of Big Baby Q and Smokehouse to open a new concept in the Flying Saucer space next to Busch Stadium.

The Midwestern Meat and Drink will open Friday afternoon. It will be a sit down BBQ restaurant featuring live music.

Stephen Savage, co-owner of Wheelhouse and Start Bar, said they looked at the area and felt BBQ was needed.

"We're excited to work with Ben, it's going to be a great partnership," said Savage.

Welch announced earlier this month he will close the popular Maryland Heights BBQ restaurant this December.

Savage says Flying Saucer, located at 900 Spruce Street, closed September 26.

The venue will be open for lunch and dinner and will transition into a late-night spot on the weekends, open until 3 am. They'll have live music on the weekends in addition to some weekdays depending on downtown events. They will be open six days a week and serve brunch on the weekends.

"BBQ on its own creates a destination, a bar creates a destination and then you add in the concept of live music," said Savage.

He said they will feature live music on the weekends with rotating house bands and local and regional acts. They will play Blues, Rock and Country.