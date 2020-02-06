ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The new Live! By Loews hotel opens at the end of the month at Ballpark Village as they prepare to welcome fans for baseball season.
“We’re in the final stage of construction so this is where the detail work comes in,” explained General Manager Geneya Sauro, as she gave News 4 a first look at the new $65 million hotel at Clark and 8th.
The details of the hotel, from the floor tile to the artwork to the stitching on the headboards, are all nods to their neighbors and partners in the project, the St. Louis Cardinals.
The hotel opens on February 26, the first new-build hotel in a decade. It’s billed as a destination for sports fans, out of town guests and staycations.
The second floor terrace, called The Bullock, will be an outdoor bar overlooking Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium. It opens just before the Home Opener in April.
But baseball season can’t last all year and the hotel says their dining options will bring guests down all year long.
“You’ll be able to expect a modern take on a steak house very approachable but fun and innovative ingredients,” explained Matt Lange, the head chef of Clark & Bourbon, the property’s classic steakhouse.
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Lange said the high-end cuts of meat will set them apart. The hotel will also feature a grab & go market and Bar Bourbon, with an exclusive aging room filled with a large bourbon selection.
The hotel and restaurants are part of the $260 million expansion of Ballpark Village.
“There is a lot of money being put into Downtown right now, not to just attract visitors but residents. And we hope as the residential element grows in Downtown we will grow with them and continue to bring that life into downtown. And then it will turn into one of those things where even people in the suburbs say ‘you know we have to see what’s happening Downtown,'” explained Sauro.
The hotel opens February 26. Rooms are already available to start booking.
Click here to view the newest renderings of One Cardinal Way.
