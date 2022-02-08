New area code coming to the 314 St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new area code will soon be introduced to the St. Louis area, as 314 nears "exhaustion."
The Missouri Public Service Commission said the area code 557 will be added to the 314 area code region. St. Louis, Overland, Bridgeton, Florissant, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood and Sappington are all part of the 314 area code.
"The 314 area code is again nearing exhaustion," the commission said in a press release.
Telephone numbers with a 557 area code will be activated and used in the 314 area code by Aug. 12, 2022 by the earliest. The 557 code will co-exist with 314.
Like many other areas within the region, all local calls must be dialed using 10 digits and eliminate seven digits by July 15, 2022.
What you need to know:
- All existing 314 area code numbers will not be changed.
- The price, coverage area and other rates will not be changed.
- Whatever call is considered a local call now, will remain a local call with the new code.
- Customers in the region must dial 10 digits for local calls and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.
- Three digit abbreviated dialing such as 911, 211, etc. remain the same.
