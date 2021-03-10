ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A plan years in the making is beginning to come to reality this spring as the historic Beaumont Telephone Exchange reopens after sitting empty for 25 years.
In April, the first tenants of the new 75-unit apartment building on Locust will begin moving into the new building, named The Malone.
Developer Jassen Johnson has spent the last decade redeveloping this section of St. Louis, linking Downtown West to Midtown. Johnson said from the new MLS stadium, to the flourishing start up community in Midtown to the NGA site, there’s a lot of interest for people looking to move into the area.
So far 14 of the 75 unites are committed. A tattoo parlor will open on the first floor and there will be additional co-working space in the building. It’s all just one part of the development plans. In the coming weeks, they hope to announce five new restaurant and bar concepts.
Over the last several years, he has developed other buildings in Midtown Alley and the Jefferson Corridor, and he’s not stopping. Up next is a $65 million development that will stretch from The Malone to Jefferson and will include new construction apartments, parking and commercial space.
