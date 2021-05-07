Two apartment towers are planned near the renovated Armory building along Interstate 64.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- From restaurants reopening to redevelopment, things are happening all over St. Louis.

A developer is renovating the historic Armory building along Interstate 64 in Midtown. The building is being developed into an entertainment spot and should open sometime this summer.

Two new apartment towers are also planned, a $160 million development. They’ll feature 260 apartments per tower.

 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.