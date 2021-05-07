ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- From restaurants reopening to redevelopment, things are happening all over St. Louis.
A developer is renovating the historic Armory building along Interstate 64 in Midtown. The building is being developed into an entertainment spot and should open sometime this summer.
Two new apartment towers are also planned, a $160 million development. They’ll feature 260 apartments per tower.
