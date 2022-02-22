ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 30 story, $135 million apartment building is being proposed at Lindell and North Kingshighway in Central West End.
The complex will be located in the empty parking lot next to the 100 building owned by St. Louis Koplar Properties. They hope to build the apartment tower this fall.
