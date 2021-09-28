CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - At the St. Louis County Council meeting on September 21, Councilman Mark Harder announced an investigation into former Auditor Mark Tucker.

Tucker was fired from his job in mid-September by a vote of councilmembers for reasons of “incompetence, neglect of malfeasance while in office.” Tucker has been the subject of several News 4 investigations, amid questions about his qualifications and job performance.

Now, though, we have new details about the allegations against him.

Several councilmembers recently received an email from a woman, which News 4 has obtained, outlying claims she made about Tucker in 2017, when he was St. Louis County employee.

The woman says Tucker invited her to go shopping for office furniture, and while in his car, she says he "put his hand on my thigh and started rubbing it." She also says he told her "I hope nobody sees me driving around with a beautiful blond because my girlfriend would be very jealous." She adds that she told him that his physical and verbal advances were unwelcome and claims she reported the incident, and was fired for doing so.

Tucker was hired in 2017 and has also been under fire for lack of job performance. In 2020 and 2021, he completed no audits. Documents obtained by News 4, and reviewed by county councilmembers before his dismissal, appear to show that for the past two years, he never logged into St. Louis County's accounting system. His critics say that accessing that system would have been crucial to doing his job auditing St. Louis County.

Tucker has never done an interview with News 4. News 4 reached out to Tucker's attorney Tuesday, who first said she was not interested and hung up before later texting that she had no comment.

Some councilmembers say they will conduct an investigation into the claims against Tucker. In a letter, other councilmembers, however, criticized Harder for publicly divulging something that was discussed during a closed session, saying it violated Sunshine Law and possibly retraumatized victims.