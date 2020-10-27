ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Changes are coming to the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood as plans for several new developments are already underway.
Construction for a new $90 million mized-use transit project will begin soon. The project, called Expo at Forest Park, will include 285 market-rate apartments, more than 278,000 square feet of residential and amenity space, and 30,000 square feet of retail.
It will be located along DeBaliviere Avenue, just north of Forest Park near the Metro Transit Center.
In March, St. Louis City leaders said the developments at the corner of DeBaliviere and Pershing will help reduce crime.
Alderwoman Shameem Clark-Hubbard said the plans include tearing down the Italian restaurant as well as the strip mall across the street.
Going in its place will be parking, retail and housing.
Many who live nearby, like Will Buchanan, welcome the change.
"Oh I think it's great. There's not enough coffee shops in this neighborhood. There's so many young professionals living around here," Buchanan
Residents can expect hundreds of new apartments in the next two to three years.
Clark-Hubbard said they will be transparent throughout the process, and they're planning to hold community meetings.
