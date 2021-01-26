ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Groundbreaking on a $40 million development in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood is set for February 1, with the target of bringing more than 160 new housing units to the neighborhood.
Union At The Grove is a development encompassing six buildings on Hunt, Vista, and Norfolk Avenues between Newstead and Taylor, which is just east of Kingshighway Boulevard. The project is being led by Green Street St. Louis with support from other investors including BJC Healthcare and Washington University School of Medicine.
“Union At The Grove is a natural extension of Green Street’s continued commitment to the City of St. Louis and Midtown redevelopment through partnership and community revitalization,” said Joel Oliver, Green Street Senior Vice President for Development in a release Tuesday. “Green Street’s innovative workforce housing model has enabled us to create, protect and cultivate income inclusive neighborhoods where they are needed most.”
80 of the units are slated to be workforce-targeted rents, which means they will cost roughly 80 percent of the area’s median income. That means those units will range from $1,100 to about $1,490 per month. The idea behind the pricing is for health care employees and medical school staff to be able to live near where they work while being able to afford housing.
“Social, environmental and economic inequities are recognized as major contributors to health disparities,” said Richard Liekweg, BJC HealthCare President and CEO. “This project demonstrates that health care organizations can play a part in strengthening our neighborhoods and communities. Having new, attractive and attainable housing adjacent to our academic campus where some 20,000 employees work will facilitate access to jobs, while also strengthening communities.”
The units with attainable rates will be blended throughout each of the six buildings and will include the same amenities, such as private entrances, courtyards and walking paths; shared rooftop terraces, balconies, and barbecue areas. All properties will be walking distance from Forest Park, Tower Grove Park, Cortex and the Washington University Medical Campus.
The project is targeted to be complete midway through 2022.
