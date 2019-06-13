"Never seen anything like it;' Metro East communities facing plague of spiders

METRO EAST, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Swarms of baby spiders were reported floating through the air and landing on cars and other objects in the Metro East on Tuesday.
“They were floating in on little teardrop, teardrop looking clouds of silk," said Joshua Holcomb.
Holcomb told News 4 he saw them at his apartment in O’Fallon, Illinois. There were also reports of spiders in Belleville, Mascoutah and Granite City. Students reported seeing spiders crawling all over their cars at the Southwestern Illinois College campus in Belleville.
"I've never seen anything like it," Raneesha Bettis said.
A day later Bettis still had several spider and spider webs on her car. She said she was creeped out by the spiders.
"I don't do spiders," Bettis said.
According to Saint Louis University entomologist Dr. Geraldo Camillo, the spiders were doing something called “ballooning.”
He said many types of baby spiders release a string of silk in the shape of a balloon after they hatch. The wind catches the tiny silk balloons and carries the spiders away as a means to disperse the spiderlings.
