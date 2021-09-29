SACRAMENTO, Cali (KOVR/CBS Newspath) – Jasper’s smile has captured hearts, but it is caused by nerve damage.
“It's kind of the first thing you notice when you see him is he has a big old smile on his face,” said Front Street Shelter Public Information Coordinator Haley Waugh. She said the smile is caused by nerve damage.
According to Waugh, Jasper’s facial nerves pull his muscles back, which perks up his ears and gives him a constant smile. Tests and treatments are very expensive, so the shelter posted video of Jasper on Facebook hoping to get donations.
“So far it's looking like it will be around $4,000 but that could add up to more depending on how much treatment he needs, it could be ongoing,” said Waugh.
For now, the shelter hopes to keep Jasper as comfortable as possible, so when he does flash his pearly whites, he’s doing it out of happiness.
“He might not have the most time left but we're going to do whatever we can to make the best of it and give him as much time here as we can as comfortably as possible,” Waugh said.
