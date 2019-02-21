BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Nestle Purina will spend $115 million to expand a southeast Missouri factory where it makes Tidy Cats brand cat litter.
The expansion in Bloomfield was announced Thursday. The company says it expects to add 30 jobs by the middle of 2020.
Purina, based in St. Louis, employs more than 3,500 people in Missouri. The Bloomfield plant current has 340 workers. The expansion will add a 110,000-square-foot processing and packaging facility.
Purina says Tidy Cat sales have risen 18 percent over the past four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.