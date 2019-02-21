Purina eliminating up to 300 positions, including in St. Louis, through early retirement option

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Nestle Purina will spend $115 million to expand a southeast Missouri factory where it makes Tidy Cats brand cat litter.

The expansion in Bloomfield was announced Thursday. The company says it expects to add 30 jobs by the middle of 2020.

Purina, based in St. Louis, employs more than 3,500 people in Missouri. The Bloomfield plant current has 340 workers. The expansion will add a 110,000-square-foot processing and packaging facility.

Purina says Tidy Cat sales have risen 18 percent over the past four years.

