ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thursday morning, firefighters were helping load up hundreds of lunches from Smoki O's in north St. Louis.
Like virtually every restaurant around the area, times are tough and business is down.
“It has been a struggle,” said owner Earlene Walker. “Sales are down one third as a result of the pandemic.”
But through a partnership with Nestle Purina, they are trying to help feed local firefighters.
Earlier this month, Nestle Purina was looking for a way to help the community in the midst of the pandemic. Its downtown headquarters only has about 100 workers currently when it usually has about 2,000.
So the company decided to help first responders.
“We thought, ‘What can we do to show just a little bit of appreciation to them?’ We want to see if we can provide a little comfort for them, but also show them that we really appreciate what they're doing for us,” said Bill Etling with Purina.
So three days a week, the food service workers make meals. The other four days a week, a local restaurant.
Smoki O's provides the meals and Nestle Purina foots the bill.
“Talk about a lift in morale,” said Chief Dennis Jenkerson. “All the guys and gals that are working the front line during this coronavirus.”
Thursday, Smoki O’s put together more than 230 meals for those first responders.
When all is said and done, by the end of May they figure they've provided more than 21,000 meals.
Etling said currently they're working with seven or eight restaurants but they're open to having other restaurants that would be interested take part as well.
