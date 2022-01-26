Nestle is cutting jobs in St. Louis. 

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nestlé in St. Louis is cutting jobs.

Nestlé, Purina PetCare's parent company, said it is going to reorganize one of its downtown locations, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The plan reportedly includes layoffs, reassignments or relocating more than 100 employees at Nestlé's Broadway location.

Purina told News 4 they are no plans to cut jobs at the Purina PetCare's headquarters on Chouteau Avenue.

