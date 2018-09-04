WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The new school year brought an old tradition back to one local high school.
At Nerinx Hall, upperclassmen lead the way in a tradition call "Hey Day," which welcomes freshman to the school.
Hey Day was once a more senior-centered event but has grown to become a welcome event for new students.
It's an opportunity for incoming freshmen to connect with students in all grade levels through a variety of activities through the day, including breakfast together, locker decorating, a pep rally, and skits and dances
“The most special part about today is basically bringing our freshman into the community,” said Nerinx Hall senior Teryn Carr. “So the whole purpose is for them to have the time. Everything is about their fun and making sure they feel engaged in our community. That’s the main goal.”
The tradition of welcoming new students at Nerinx has has existed in some form going back to the 1940s.
More than a fourth of the Nerinx faculty and staff are alumnae of the school, so there are strong connections to the Nerinx spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.