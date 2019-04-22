SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- For students at Nerinx Academy in South St. Louis County, you could say Earth Day is every day.
That is especially true for the students at lunch time. They have been working since February to produce less waste at meal-time, which means more reusable plates and dinnerware. And now students are composting the food in their food waste instead of just throwing it in the trash.
"We've diverted over 3000 pounds of trash from landfill, and great thing about it is that the girls really led this program and to make sure we don't have any contamination,” said Katie O’Sullivan.
Students have even asked the school store to start selling more compostable and reusable lunch items.
“We have reusable utensils, forks, limit plastic use because that's some we're really try limit is plastic,” said Emme Roseberry.
