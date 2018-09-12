ROCKBRIDGE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police are investigating the stabbing deaths of two men in Rockbridge, Illinois.
The Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Adam J. Gowin, 28, with two counts of first-degree murder.
According to Illinois State police, Gowin, of Rockbridge, Illinois, stabbed Billy Plummer, 54, and Ronald Plummer, 55 to death with a knife.
Officials said Gowin is the nephew to the Plummer brothers.
Police say the incident occurred Sunday in the 500 block of State Rd.
Bond is set at $2.5 million and Gowin is being held in Greene County jail.
Rockbridge is located about 60 miles north of St. Louis.
