ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis native Nelly will take the stage in Alton this September.
The rapper, singer and songwriter will perform at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6.
“We are excited to add another concert to our lineup especially one in a genre we haven’t had yet.,” said Robert Stephan, Alton Amphitheater Commission chairman. “Nelly is obviously one of the top selling rappers in history but also has wide appeal among many demographics, having collaborated with everyone from Justin Timberlake to Florida Georgia Line.”
Tickets for the concert went on sale May 24 and range in price from $27.50 to $75.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
