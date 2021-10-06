ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nelly will be performing on his birthday next month in downtown St. Louis.
Show time is set for Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at Ballpark Village's Together Credit Union Plaza. Additional tickets are still available and limited VIP meet and greets are also available.
The show is said to be one of the fastest sellouts in Ballpark Village's history.
For more information or tickets, visit here.
