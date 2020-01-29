ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s been a dark commute for drivers who live and work near Grand and Forest Park Parkway. They say the street lights have been out for nearly two weeks.
“Unless you got a flashlight with you, I wouldn’t dare venture out in it,” said Tracy Schreiber.
Schreiber reached out to News 4 after noticing the streets around her senior facility where she lives went dark.
“It’s dangerous because they have a lot of traffic going through here,” she said.
Schreiber said the intersection near Grand and Forest Park Parkway is already dangerous with the volume of traffic and pedestrians between SLU, nearby stores, and the MetroLink.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis City leaders to see if there’s a fix.
A spokesperson told News 4 their streets department is investigating.
The city sent crews out to the intersection Wednesday evening to work to restore lights. The city said some of the lights that were off belonged to the city and some belonged to MoDOT.
News 4 reached out to MoDOT for a comment.
The city said they are investigating what caused the lights to go out. They said it’s not uncommon for the wiring in the lights to go bad.
If you have light outages in your area, the city said you should report it with the Citizens Services Bureaus.
To make a report click here.
