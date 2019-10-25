MURPHY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Anyone living near the intersection of Old Sugar Creek Road and Della Drive in Jefferson County knows about its reputation. Even though the intersection is a 4-way stop, residents said it’s dangerous to cross the street there.
"I can't tell you the number of times we've almost been hit," said Linda Agnew.
News 4 heard about the intersection and went to check it. In a 30-minute period, we counted more than 20 vehicles that ran the stop signs.
"There are a lot of people that roll through. So whenever I go up to the stop sign I stop and make sure they have stopped before I proceed," said Randy Querry.
The Jefferson County Public Works Department added reflector strips to the stop sign poles to increase the visibility. And the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it’s well aware of the problem.
"The sheriff does sit here occasionally but it doesn't seem to make a difference," said Agnew.
A check of records found the stop sign running hasn’t caused a flurry of accidents. In fact, the last accident at the intersection was in July 2018. However, anyone living in the area said they’re well aware of the drivers on Old Sugar Creek Road who regularly run the stop signs and are extra cautious.
"Take it easy because you could cause an accident," said Querry.
But residents ask drivers, who seem to be in too big of a hurry to stop, to obey the stop signs before someone gets hurt. The sheriff’s office said it would be keeping an eye on the intersection.
