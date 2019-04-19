ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Someone may knock on your door claiming to be someone they're not, and there have been these cases on both sides of the river.
A woman posted on social media that a man was in her yard claiming to be a worker for a well-known insurance company.
He had a camera, said he was there for a home inspection and he knew her name.
She said it was all bogus and that she is not a customer of that insurance company.
The interaction happened on Magnolia, the Southwest Garden neighborhood which borders the Hill neighborhood, and then it was posted on social media among neighbors on The Hill.
“Neighbors do watch out for everything,” Joe Barbaglia, resident of The Hill. “Sees a strange person in the neighborhood or something out of the ordinary call neighborhood police, that's what i tell people, first thing you do is call 911.”
While police are still searching for the suspect, across the river in Illinois, Bethalto police said they've arrested a man who talked his way into homes claiming to be a "home inspector" and then stole jewelry and bank cards.
36-year-old Jason Mitchell was charged with residential burglary. All of his victims were senior citizens.
Meanwhile, residents in the Hill are grateful for the same community their neighborhood provides.
“I'm thrilled to be living on The Hill, wouldn't live anywhere else. Heaven is going to be pretty much like this,” said resident Mary Ann Pirone.
“It's extremely important, feeling of safety, feeling of cohesiveness and a feeling that this is my neighborhood and I want to make sure nothing wrong happens, nobody gets hurt, nothing stolen, nothing gets broken,” Pirone said.
News 4 reached out to the insurance company to find out how they identify their employees in the field. They have not yet responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.